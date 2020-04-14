President Rivlin will extend Gantz's mandate until midnight Wednesday

In accordance with his statement on Sunday, President Reuven Rivlin received a request before midnight from Blue and White chairman, MK Benny Gantz , to extend the period of time allocated to him to form a government.

The request was brought to Beit HaNasi as required by the present, with the support of both sides and on the understanding that they are very close to reaching an agreement between them. According to the request, the period of time allocated for forming a government will be extended so that its expiry date will be on Wednesday April 16 at midnight.