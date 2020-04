00:12 Reported News Briefs Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 Nissan 20, 5780 , 14/04/20 Netanyahu and Gantz ask Rivlin for extension of mandate Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz have jointly submitted to the President a request to extend the mandate for the assembly of the next government. ► ◄ Last Briefs