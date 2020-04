23:17 Reported News Briefs Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Netanyahu asks Yisrael Katz to chair Cabinet meeting Prime Minister Binyaamin Netanyahu asked Minister Yisrael Katz to chair the Cabinet meeting dealing with the approval of restrictions for the Seventh Day of Passover and the Mimouna, so that he could meet with Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz. ► ◄ Last Briefs