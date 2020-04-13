Liberman to Gantz and Netanyahu: Lead by example

Avigdor Liberman responded to tonight's announcements by Prime Minister Netanyahu and Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz.

"I heard Binyamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz's speeches tonight. There was much talk about the coronavirus fight, unemployment, emergency government, saving the homeland, personal sacrifice, and the obligation to transcend political considerations."

"How is all of this connected to the battle the two parties are waging for the Judiciary Committee, discuss the friendship between [former state attorney] Shai Nitzan and [former deputy attorney general] Avi Licht, the High Court bypass law, and the heated debate on who will serve as Minister of Justice and who will be Minister of Internal Security?" Liberman asked.