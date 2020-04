22:33 Reported News Briefs Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Supreme Court appeal to be broadcast live Supreme Court chief justice Ester Hayut announced that an effort will be made to ensure the petition against digital surveillance in the fight against the coronavirus scheduled for Thursday is broadcast live. ► ◄ Last Briefs