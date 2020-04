22:09 Reported News Briefs Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Zandberg denounces Gantz: 'Stop being Netanyahu's puppet' Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg responded to Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz's speech tonight. "Gantz, stop being [Netanyahu's] puppet. Instead of cooperating with the corrupt, convene the Knesset immediately to pass the anti-corruption laws. We have to move forward." ► ◄ Last Briefs