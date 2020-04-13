Fatah official blames Israel for spread of coronavirus

A senior Fatah official blamed Israel for spreading the coronavirus in PA-controlled territories.

"'The government of the Occupation' facilitated the spread of the coronavirus in PA-occupied territories by taking steps against 'Palestinian' workers who did not meet the minimum conditions for maintaining their health while taking all protective measures for the sake of its [own] residents."

He further claimed that "Israel facilitated the passage of 'Palestinian' laborers [to pre-'67 Israel] and refused to conduct tests before returning to the 'Palestinian Territories.'"

According to the official, the 'Palestinian' people "are fighting two viruses, one the coronavirus and the other colonialism and Israeli racism used in the Israeli racial segregation regime."