Orly Levy-Abekasis: 'partnership with Labor purely economic'

The chairman of the Gesher party, MK Orly Levi Abekasis, explained why she decided to break up the partnership with Labor and Meretz.

"This decision came out of a completely clean place according to my principles - the connection with Labor was purely economic in nature," she said in an interview with Channel 12.

She referred to things she said in the past about her intention not to join a Netanyahu-led government, saying, "First, remember that things have changed, whether politically or globally - the impact of the coronavirus on the economy and the health risk. When I ran an election campaign, whether with Gesher or other parties, unlike of others, my campaign wasn't 'just not Bibi.'"