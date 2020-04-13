21:46 Reported News Briefs Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Lapid lashes out at Gantz MK Yair Lapid responded to a statement this evening by Blue and White Chairman Benny Ganz. "An emergency government [isn't] a wasteful and shameful government of 34 ministers. People have nothing to eat and they divide up ministries and offices. Those who talk about an emergency can't leave the Health Ministry to [UTJ chairman Yaakov] Litzman, give up the Treasury and unconditionally surrender to a prime minister with three serious indictments trying to dismantle Israeli democracy," he said. ► ◄ Last Briefs