21:38 Reported News Briefs Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 COVID-19 cases in Israel up to 11,586 The number of coronavirus cases in Israel reached 11,586, with 116 having succumbed to the virus.



183 of the infected are in serious condition while 1,855 have recovered.