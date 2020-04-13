|
21:36
Reported
News BriefsNissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20
Gantz to Netanyahu: Our moment of truth
Gantz said, "A few days ago, Netanyahu and I reached a decent agreement...that provides a fair distribution of the huge burden facing the emergency government."
"We have [reached] understandings. I hope and insist that we exercise them for the benefit of Israeli citizens."
"A strong leader is [one who] leads and not dragged. Citizens expect us to make tough decisions, they expect us to decide that we are loyal to the state and its citizens first and foremost."
