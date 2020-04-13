|
21:21
Reported
News BriefsNissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20
Gantz: True leader must prove they can withstand pressure
Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz discussed the need to establish a unity government.
"Anyone who considers himself a leader of this country and this nation must prove at all times that they can stand as a steel wall against all pressure and threats."
"A little over a year ago, I entered the public sphere and, together with partners, established the greatest political power in the last decade. I [received the public's trust] and mandate and backing to do what our country needs, and not fold in the face of pressures, condemnations and threats," Gantz said.
Last Briefs