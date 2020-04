21:06 Reported News Briefs Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Man shot to death in Ofakim A man was critically wounded in a shooting in the southern Israeli city of Ofakim. An MDA team arriving at the scene determined the man's death. The circumstances of the incident are being examined. ► ◄ Last Briefs