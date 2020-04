A poll for Channel 2 revealed that if elections were held today, the Likud would win 40 seats.

Blue and White would finish second with 19, the Joint List 15, Yesh Atid - Telem - 10, Shas - 9, Yamina - 8, United Torah Judaism and Yisrael Beytenu with 9 each and Meretz would finish with 5.

According to this poll, the right bloc would get 64 seats.