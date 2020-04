20:51 Reported News Briefs Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Netanyahu answers criticism for son's visit Prime Minister Netanyahu alluded to his son Avner's Seder visit: "I'm aware of the critiism in the public arena. I [probably] should have taken stricter precautions on this issue." ► ◄ Last Briefs