Netanyahu: If we end measures early, we will pay steep price

Prime Minister Netanyahu said that in the global and national struggle against the coronavirus there is no respite, a big battle is being waged between the chances of success and danger of failure.

"I would like to share with you one statistic that the South Korean government has released in the last few days - 191 people that recovered turned out to be sick again."

"We all have to avoid loosening our restraint. We [could end up] paying a very heavy price."