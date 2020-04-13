Smotrich welcomes MK's Hendel's opposition to anti-Netanyahu laws

MK Bezalel Smotrich responded to MK Yoaz Hendel's announcement that he would defend the rule of law and democracy.

"I support MK Hendel for his courageous statement that he will oppose any violation of the rule of law and democracy, including personal and democratic legislation that his [fellow MKs] will try to advance against Netanyahu if negotiations for the establishment of a unity government fail [making a mockery of the law and using it as political blackmail], ”Smotrich tweeted.