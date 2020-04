19:10 Reported News Briefs Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Hendel and Hauser to PM: 'Sign unity - get our support' Read more Knesset Members send message to PM that if he leads unity government, they will support him in legal issues led by Blue and White. ► ◄ Last Briefs