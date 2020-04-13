|
19:03
Reported
News BriefsNissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20
Report: MKs Hendel, Hauser asked Gantz for funding
Haaretz reported that MKs Yoaz Handel and Zvi Hauser, who split from the Telem faction of the Blue and White party asked party chairman, Benny Gantz, promote a law that would allow them to receive funding despite current legislature preventing this.
The report said the two conditioned their support for Gantz on the funding.
A report by journalist Haim Levinson stated that according to the Party Financing Law, a split faction is not eligible for party financing in its first two years in the Knesset.
