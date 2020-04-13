|
Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20
Petition against President Rivlin for violation of coronavirus orders
A petition for a criminal investigation against President Reuben Rivlin has been filed with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and Deputy Police Chief Moti Cohen for allegations of violating emergency coronavirus regulations.
The petition claims that Rivlin spent Pesach Seder with two family members who are not part of his "immediate family unit" in disregard of Ministry of Health directives.
