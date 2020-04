Since the beginning of March, 946,053 Israelis have filed for unemployment - 88.7% of them have taken unpaid leave, and 6.9% have been laid off.

Yesterday, the employment service registered 10,795 new unemployment claims. The total number of jobseekers in Israel now stands at 1,085,461.

The unemployment rate, which was less than 4% at the beginning of March, reached 26.1% today.