Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 MK Hendel renounces promises to Yesha Council MK Yoaz Handel (Derech Eretz) renounced his promise to the Yesha Council and declared that he would not support Netanyahu regarding the Justice Ministry and Judiciary Committee.