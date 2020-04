18:23 Reported News Briefs Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Gafni rips into Israel's legal system UTJ chairman Moshe Gafni strongly attacked the legal system todaty. "I wanted to deal with the judicial system 20 years ago, but they resisted, including Netanyahu. The Supreme Court doesn't worry me. I'm waiting for the day we can put it in its proper place," Gafni said in an interview on Galei Tzahal. ► ◄ Last Briefs