92-year-old MDA volunteer to light Independence Day torch 92-year-old MDA volunteer Reina Abitbul, who has been volunteering for the past 20 years at Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem, has been selected to light an Independence Day torch along with MDA volunteer Jasmine Mazaui from Nof Hagalil.