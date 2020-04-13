|
18:11
Reported
Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20
Bennett: Re-start economy without losing control of pandemic
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett recently completed an assessment of the state of the IDF and the defense establishment in the campaign against the coronavirus.
"We all work 24/7 with the understanding that every day that goes by without restarting the economy severely damages the livelihood and future of hundreds of thousands of Israelis. The urgent task: to reopen the Israeli economy without losing control of the [pandemic]," he tweeted.
