Report: Jewish nursing home tragedy could have been avoided

In mid-March, the "Beit Shalom" nursing home in Amsterdan was struck by the coronavirus with shortly before the local administration ordered a lockdown. As a result, 22 of the nursing home's residents ended up dying of the pandemic.

The Dutch newspaper Het Parool reported that the death toll in "Beit Shalom" was the highest of all nursing home or housing programs affected by the virus across the country, and that authorities could have avoided the the virus eruption which took place around Purim, as residents received numerous visitors.