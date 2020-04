16:39 Reported News Briefs Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Boris Johnson tests negative Fox News reported that British PM Borish Johnson tested negative for COVID-19 following his release from St. Thomas Hospital yesterday. Johnson's spokesman said the PM would "not immediately return to work," and that he had spoken to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who has been deputizing for the prime minister. ► ◄ Last Briefs