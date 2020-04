16:21 Reported News Briefs Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 21-year-old paramedic to light Independence Day torch Minister of Culture and Sport MK Miri Regev, chair of the Ministerial Committee on Symbolic and Ceremonial Affairs, announced that volunteer MDA paramedic Jasmine Mazaui (21) of Nof HaGalil would light the torch in Holocaust Remembrance Day and Independence Day ceremonies. ► ◄ Last Briefs