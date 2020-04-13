China: Fears of 'second virus wave'

China is fearful that a "second wave" of coronavirus cases has hit the country.

104 new infections were recorded over the past 24 hours - the most for a single day in over a month. Most of the cases appear to have come from outside of the country - the majority of these from Russia.

Yesterday the Chinese regime imposed restrictions on the publication of academic research on the virus.

Under the new policy, all academic works to the source of the virus will be subject to governmental approval prior to being published.