Report: Blue and White commit to not advancing Shai Nitzan

Blue and White have conveyed a message to the Likud stating they will not act to appoint former state attorney Shai Nitzan a Supreme Court judge as part of the upcoming term.

This is in order to improve the atmosphere in the negotiations to form a government. Gantz also postponed the plenum meeting today in order to calm concerns in Likud that anti-Netanyahu bills would already be brought today for a vote, Kan Hadashot reported.