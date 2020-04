14:24 Reported News Briefs Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 City inspectors may issue fines for violating Health Min. instructions The Ministry of Public Health announced that from now on, city inspectors could impose fines for staying in public places that were banned by the Health Ministry's regulations. ► ◄ Last Briefs