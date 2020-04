14:09 Reported News Briefs Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Ashdod rabbi comes out against public prayer: 'Murderers' Read more Ashdod's Rabbi Yosef Sheinin says those who join group prayers are committing a 'serious sin,' considered as 'pursuing' the lives of others. ► ◄ Last Briefs