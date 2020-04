14:02 Reported News Briefs Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Kaplan: Patient in 40s passes away after corona infection Kaplan Medical Center said that in the morning a patient in her 40s who had coronavirus and was suffering from underlying conditions had passed away. ► ◄ Last Briefs