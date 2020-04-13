|
14:01
Reported
Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20
Head of public health: Relief from restrictions likely next week
The head of public health services at the Ministry of Health, Prof. Sigal Sadetsky, referred on Kan to the closure over coronavirus.
"I estimate that next week there will be a lightening [of restrictions]. The decision is that of the political level that will ultimately weigh all the views and aspects of this event. From a health ministry perspective - be very careful."
