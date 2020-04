13:33 Reported News Briefs Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Gov't to discuss curfew also for second chag of Pesach, Mimouna The government is considering the possibility of imposing a curfew on the citizens of Israel on both the second chag of Pesach and the Mimouna. The guidelines that will come up this afternoon for a vote in government will be similar to those imposed on the public during the Seder. ► ◄ Last Briefs