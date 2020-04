12:41 Reported News Briefs Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Spain: 517 more deaths from coronavirus Spain has reported a further 517 people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 17,489, as well as 3,477 new cases of the virus bringing the total number of cases to 169,496 ► ◄ Last Briefs