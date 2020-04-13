09:42
  Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20

Isaac Herzog on Rabbi Bakshi Doron: 'His moderation was his art'

Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog eulogized Rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi-Doron, who passed away at the age of 79 after being infected with coronavirus.

''Rishon Letzion Chief Rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi-Doron of blessed and righteous memory was a spiritual leader whose moderation was his art. Always radiant and modest. a brave arbiter of halakha who reached out to groups and individuals of the Jewish people," he said.

