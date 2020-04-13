|
09:38
Reported
News BriefsNissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20
Contractors Association: Delay in delivering apartments expected
The Building Contractors Association reported that only 35% of the construction industry is currently active and a delay of at least half a year in delivering apartments and public construction is expected.
"The government must allow the immediate arrival of 20,000 foreign workers and 20,000 Palestinians to Israel to be isolated and return to construction sites," it said.
