09:11 Reported News Briefs Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Hendel, Hauser tell president they won't join right-haredi gov't Members of Knesset Yoaz Handel and Zvika Hauser, who split from Telem and formed an independent faction called Derech Eretz, made it clear to President Rivlin's office that they would not support the establishment of a right-wing haredi government, but only with a unity government.