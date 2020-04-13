08:46 Reported News Briefs Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Rivlin on Rabbi Bakshi Doron: 'Great scholar with deep responsibility' President Reuven Rivlin eulogized Rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi Doron, who passed away at the age of 79 after being infected with coronavirus.



''I have deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the Rishon Letzion Hagaon Rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi Doron. Rabbi Bakshi Doron of blessed and righteous memory was a great Torah scholar with a deep responsibility for all of Israel, a rabbi, a father and a guide to Israeli communities in Israel and the Diaspora who 'brought the hearts of fathers back to sons and sons back to fathers,' and brought the hearts of Israel closer."