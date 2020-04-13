Gantz and Ashkenazi's threat

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz and senior party member MK Gabi Ashkenazi have decided to vigorously push forward with the legislation against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu if a coalition agreement on a unity government is not signed by midnight on Monday.

Channel 12 News reported on Sunday that Gantz, who currently serves as Knesset Speaker, intends to extend the duration of the Knesset's activities and use this time period to enact the law stipulating that a Knesset member who has been indicted cannot form a government.