Turkish interior minister resigns over failed lockdown

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday rejected the resignation of his country’s interior minister, who said he was stepping down in the wake of a short-notice coronavirus lockdown which sent people rushing to shops to stock up on supplies, Reuters reported.

Authorities declared the 48-hour curfew in dozens of cities shortly before 10:00 p.m. on Friday, giving millions of people just two hours' notice and prompting a wave of desperate last-minute buying.