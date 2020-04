03:46 Reported News Briefs Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Passengers on flight from Minsk taken to hotels for isolation Passengers on a Belavia Belarusian Airlines flight, that landed on Sunday night at the Ben Gurion Airport after arriving from Minsk, were taken on buses by Home Front representatives to hotels, where they will be in supervised isolation, Channel 12 News reported. ► ◄ Last Briefs