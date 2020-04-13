Rabbi Bakshi Doron's funeral to take place Monday morning at 10:30

The funeral of former Chief Rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi Doron, who passed away on Sunday night at the age of 79 from complications related to coronavirus, will be on Monday morning at 10:30 a.m. in Givat Shaul.

The funeral will be held in the presence of a small group of Rabbi Bakshi Doron's children and senior rabbis. The police and family appealed to the public not to come to the funeral and to obey the directives of the Ministry of Health.