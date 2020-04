00:45 Reported News Briefs Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Edelstein: Rabbi Bakshi Doron leaves a legacy of immense Torah greatness MK Yuli Edelstein of the Likud eulogized Rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi Doron on Sunday night. "Rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi Doron, the former Chief Rabbi, passed away this evening from the coronavirus. The rabbi leaves behind a legacy of immense Torah greatness, which is combined with caring for the public with love and faith." ► ◄ Last Briefs