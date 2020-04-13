00:34 Reported News Briefs Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Minister Vaknin: The Torah world lost one of its greatest adjudicators Minister of Religious Services Yitzhak Vaknin eulogized former Chief Rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi Doron. "The Torah and Halakha world lost one of the greatest adjudicators of our generation this evening, the genius Rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi Doron. I got to know him personally and consulted him when he served as chief rabbi and rabbi of Haifa Rabbi, and was a lighthouse that attracted many who came to consult with him. His halakhic way is reflected in his books,” said Vaknin. ► ◄ Last Briefs