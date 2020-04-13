00:11 Reported News Briefs Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Nissan 19, 5780 , 13/04/20 Rabbi Peretz: Rabbi Bakshi Doron was one of the greatest Torah scholars Education Minister Rafi Peretz eulogized Rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi Doron. "The people of Israel were orphaned tonight. The heart is saddened by the passing of Rabbi Bakshi Doron. Rabbi Bakshi was one of the greatest Torah leaders of recent generations, an instructor to many, exceptionally devoted to the Torah and the people of Israel, instituted an attentive, contained and enlightening rabbinate. May his memory be a blessing,” said Rabbi Peretz. ► ◄ Last Briefs