23:53 Reported News Briefs Nissan 18, 5780 , 12/04/20 Nissan 18, 5780 , 12/04/20 Shas MK: Rabbi Bakshi Doron was a guide to many Shas faction chairman MK Yoav Ben Tzur eulogized Rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi Doron. "Stunned and hurt over the passing of the former Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi Doron. The rabbi was a guide to many, a symbol of humility and modesty," he said.