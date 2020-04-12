Bennett eulogizes Rabbi Bakshi Doron: A man of kindness and giving

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, chairman of the Yamina party, eulogized former Chief Rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi Doron who died after contracting the coronavirus.

“Former Chief Rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi Doron just now passed away after a stubborn battle with the coronavirus. The rabbi was a man of kindness and giving, who worked very much to bring the people of Israel together. The institutions he founded symbolize his legacy, a legacy of the love of the people and the Torah," Bennett said.

“On my behalf and on behalf of the defense establishment, I would like to send condolences to the family at this difficult time. The entire nation of Israel embraces you. May his memory be for a blessing," the defense minister added.