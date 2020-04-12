23:38 Reported News Briefs Nissan 18, 5780 , 12/04/20 Nissan 18, 5780 , 12/04/20 Deri on Rabbi Bakshi Doron: A guide for many among the people of Israel Interior Minister and Shas chairman Aryeh Deri eulogized Rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi Doron who passed away after contracting the coronavirus. "I bitterly mourn the passing of the Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi Doron. Rabbi Bakshi Doron was a great wise disciple, a guide to many among the people of Israel and his passing is a great blow. A great pain, great loss to the people of Israel. May his memory be for a blessing,” said Deri. ► ◄ Last Briefs